Leonard "Len" Loertscher

September 27, 1921 - February 11, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Leonard W. Loertscher (Len), 98, Janesville, was called to his eternal home in heaven by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He passed away peacefully while residing at Rock Haven Nursing Home. Len was born September 27, 1921 in Medford, WI to Herman and Lena (Lindenschmidt) Loertscher. There he grew up on the family farm and when he wasn't working, spent countless hours playing baseball with his brothers. He graduated from Medford High School in 1939. On September 27, 1947 he married June Stock in Medford. Len spent the early part of his career working as a hog and cattle farmer in rural Woodstock, IL. He left farming to drive semi-tractor trailers. He first hauled cattle for Daggett Trucking and then drove for Neuendorf Trucking until it became ANR Trucking. He earned his "Mack Million Mile" safety award, an achievement of which he was very proud, and retired after 25 years. Len was an avid Brewers, Bucks and Packers fan. Most days you could find him "watching the game." He and his wife enjoyed bike riding together and Len enjoyed spending time fishing and pheasant hunting. In his first year of retirement, he took up golfing and made a hole in one at Janesville's Riverside Golf Course. Len was often described as a sweet and gentle man. He was well-known for his letter writing and his ability to turn strangers into friends wherever he went. He also had a love for animals. Some most dear to him were his schnauzers, Otto, Shadow and Dutchie, and his bengal cat, Toby. Len and June were married for 72 wonderful years. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Janesville since 1962 and up until his passing, was the oldest member of the congregation.

Len is survived by his loving wife, June; two sons: Dennis Loertscher and Leonard Jr. (Jackie) Loertscher of Janesville; daughter Terry (Jack) McClung of Oconomowoc; seven grandchildren: Garilynn (Randy) Gillitzer, Danielle Pierson, Jonathan Loertscher, Steven (Sara) Loertscher, Matthew Loertscher, Brian (Angie) Loertscher, Jennifer (Justin) Emann of Janesville; 14 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren and numerous loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; two sisters; and daughter-in-law, Donna J. Loertscher.

Funeral services will be held at 11am on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 2940 Mineral Point Ave, Janesville, with Pastor Carl Seeger officiating. Visitation will take place on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Visitation will continue on Monday from l0am until the hour of service at 11 am at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Gravesite services will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1pm at Abbotsford Cemetery, Abbotsford, WI.

Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Service

21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville, WI 608-752-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com

With our sincerest gratitude, we wish to thank the entire staff of Mercy Manor, Mercy Hospice and Rock Haven Nursing Home for their loving care, compassion and support throughout Len's journey.