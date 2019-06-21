October 8, 1928 - January 14, 2019

Lake Havasu City, AZ -- Leonard (Len) Bleser, passed away Monday, January 14, 2019, in Lake Havasu City, AZ surrounded by family. He was born October 8, 1928, in Chicago, IL, to Peter and Catherine (Lescher) Bleser. His family later moved to Elkhorn, WI, where he attended school and graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1946. He married Yvonne Dickinson on June 18, 1955 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edgerton, WI. Len farmed in Elkhorn and worked at Elkhorn Chemical Company until moving to Janesville, where he was an owner of Fourmost Kitchens, a custom kitchen and bath cabinet company in Janesville, until retirement in 1994. Len was a licensed Wisconsin real estate broker, and custom built several homes for himself and family. He and Yvonne spent winters in Lake Havasu City, AZ and summers at Lake Koshkonong in Edgerton WI. They enjoyed family time, entertaining, traveling abroad and playing golf together. He was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Havasu City, AZ, and St. Joseph's in Edgerton, WI, the Elks Club, and former member of the London Bridge Golf Club, Towne Country Golf Club and the Southern Wisconsin Builders Association.

Len is survived by his wife, Yvonne; his daughters, Mary (Jay) Furman, of Beloit, WI, Susan (Eloy) Rodriguez, of Austin, TX, grandchildren: Jillian (Matt) Hansen, of Chesapeake, VA, Katy (Israel) Robles, of Beloit, Victor Rodriguez, of Platteville, WI, and Victoria Rodriguez, of Austin, TX; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Frank (Gloria) Bleser and Bob (Louise) Bleser; sister, Marion (Edward) Bass Elkhorn, WI; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his Italian AFS daughter, Caterina Thiella, her husband and children, some of whom spent Christmas 2018 at a Bleser family gathering in Arizona. Len was predeceased by his parents; brother, Edward (Shirley) Bleser; brother-in-law, Thomas (Anita) Dickinson; and sister-in-law Suzanne Straus.

A memorial funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edgerton, WI, followed by a reception and luncheon in the Parish Hall.