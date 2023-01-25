Leonard L. Stalker

July 7, 1940 - January 21, 2023

Milton, WI - Leonard L. Stalker "Lenny" of Milton passed away at home on Saturday, January 21, 2023 surrounded by family. He was born July 7, 1940 in Oxford, WI to Leslie and Myrtle (Monteufel) Stalker. He attended Oxford High School. On January 30, 1960 he married the love of his life Mary Lou Bufton. Lenny worked as truck driver his entire life and retired from Blain Supply after 30+ years of accident free driving in 2008. Lenny was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Milton. He was the former President of the Amateur Paint Horse Club, a member of the WI Paint Horse Club, former president for the Lake Koshkonong Snowmobile Club and coach of the girls Charley Bluff softball team for many years. He was a Milton Townboard Supervisor for fourteen years. Lenny loved his family more than life. He was an avid horseman, showing "Paints" for many years. He loved fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He loved to tinker on old cars, boats and farm equipment.

To plant a tree in memory of Leonard Stalker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.