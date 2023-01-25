Milton, WI - Leonard L. Stalker "Lenny" of Milton passed away at home on Saturday, January 21, 2023 surrounded by family. He was born July 7, 1940 in Oxford, WI to Leslie and Myrtle (Monteufel) Stalker. He attended Oxford High School. On January 30, 1960 he married the love of his life Mary Lou Bufton. Lenny worked as truck driver his entire life and retired from Blain Supply after 30+ years of accident free driving in 2008. Lenny was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Milton. He was the former President of the Amateur Paint Horse Club, a member of the WI Paint Horse Club, former president for the Lake Koshkonong Snowmobile Club and coach of the girls Charley Bluff softball team for many years. He was a Milton Townboard Supervisor for fourteen years. Lenny loved his family more than life. He was an avid horseman, showing "Paints" for many years. He loved fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He loved to tinker on old cars, boats and farm equipment.
Leonard is survived by his wife of 61 years Mary Stalker (Bufton); a daughter Kim (Randy) Stalker-Thorn of Janesville; two sons, Mike of Janesville and Matthew (Bobbie Jo) of Milton; a sister Marilyn of Las Vegas, NV and three brothers, Steven (Karen) of Homosassa, FL, Rick of Janesville, and Keith (Bonnie) of Milton, WI; grandchildren Amanda Dutcher of Janesville, Morgan Stalker of Janesville, Jacob (Alexa) Stalker of Clearwater, FL, Mitchell Stalker of Milton, Cole Stalker of Milton; and special longtime friend Scott Davis of Necedah, WI, as well as several Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Myrtle (Monteufel) Stalker, sister Lenore Conway, sister Carol Wolfert, brother Arthur Stalker, grandson Dustin Teubert and grandson Dillon Dutcher.
Funeral services will be held at 6 PM on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 4 PM until the start of services.
Special thanks to Mercy Hospice Care for all of their help through this difficult time.