May 6, 1954 - October 23, 2020
Delavan, WI - Leonard George Miller was born May 6, 1954 in Elkhorn, WI to Leonard H. and Judy R. (Stoll) Miller. He passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Mercy Janesville Medical Center following a long struggle with cancer.
Leonard was a 1973 graduate of Big Foot High School. He married his wife, Celeste (Tudor), October 14, 1984 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Harvard, IL and they were blessed with one son, Blaec. Leonard worked for Kikkoman Foods in Walworth, WI 42 years and retired in June, 2016. He had a passion for golf and enjoyed working on cars and vintage tractors. He loved his family and helped many people throughout his life.
Leonard is survived by his mother Judy; his wife Celeste; his son Blaec (Jenna Sullivan) Miller; granddaughter Rylee Miller and grandson Wesley Miller; brothers Donald (Luci) Miller, Terrence E. Miller, Ricky Miller, and Randy Miller; as well as many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard H. Miller; niece Jennifer Miller and nephew Terrence J. Miller.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI.
Burial will be private.
For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171