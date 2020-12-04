Leonard E. "Len" Shilts

October 24, 1947 - December 1, 2020
Elkhorn, WI - Leonard E. Shilts, 73, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home in Elkhorn, WI. He was born October 24, 1947 in Eau Claire, WI, the son of the late Gilbert and Ruby (Dollarhyde) Shilts. Len graduated from Elkhorn High School with the Class of 1965. He was united in marriage to Gene F. Ryan on March 30, 1968 in Elkhorn, WI. Len owned and operated Shilts Masonry for over 50 years retiring in 2015. He was a member of BAC Local #8 (Brick Layers Allied Craftsman Union). Len was a NASCAR fanatic. He customized classic cars and enjoyed attending car shows. Len and Gene enjoyed Las Vegas getaways.
Len is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Gene, their two children; Leonard (Michelle) Shilts of Elkhorn, WI and Heather (Jeff) Schwartz of Delavan, WI, six grandchildren; Michael, Rachel, Shannon and Ryan Shilts and Olivia and Sydney Schwartz, and his five siblings; Donna Cogar, Marlene Shilts, Albert Shilts, Debra Gimmel and Dennis (Dawn) Shilts. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Gilbert Shilts and sister, Carol Barrett.
Private Family Service will be held Monday. December 7, 2020. A Public Celebration of Len's Life will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Online guest book available at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Shilts Family.