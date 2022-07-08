Leonard E. Alderson

Janesville, WI - Leonard Everett Alderson, age 97, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, June 16th, 2022 at Huntington Place Assisted Living in Janesville. He was born in Shullsburg, Wisconsin on May 9, 1925; the son of Thomas and Ellen Goodenough Alderson. Leonard honorably served in the United States Army during WWII as an MP (Military Police). His career was in law enforcement. He started as a Rock County Sheriff's Department Deputy. He was later elected Sheriff for two terms in Rock County until he was appointed United States Marshall for the Western District of Wisconsin. He was also a member of the Elk's Lodge in Janesville and was elected Exalted Ruler. Leonard along with his wife, Ruth, owned the A&W in Evansville, WI for 10 years. Leonard enjoyed fishing, playing cards, family reunion's, reading, dancing and especially his love for his grandson, his three great-grandchildren, and his five great-great grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandy (Jim) Bishop; grandson, Darin (Angie) Bishop; great grandchildren: Brittany (Patrick) Ravenscroft, Dylan (Gwen) Bishop and Jordan Bishop; great-great grandchildren: Roman, Nehemiah, Jonah, Lucas and Elliot. Leonard is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Ellen Goodenough Alderson: his wife, Ruth Alderson in 2020; son, Steve Alderson; and grandson, Brian Bishop.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with Pastor Brad Urlaub officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal and Military Honors will immediately follow the service to Milton Lawns Memorial Park. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Leonard's family sends a special thank you to all the wonderful employees at Huntington Place. All who so lovingly took excellent care of him, especially Todd and Gabby, his primary care givers. His family is very grateful for the kind people at Agrace Hospice for all your care, your thoughts and prayers.
