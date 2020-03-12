July 21, 1930 - March 10, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Leona Mildred Jones, age 89, of Janesville, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Mercy Hospital. She was born on the family farm in Loganville, WI, on July 21, 1930, the 2nd youngest of 12 children born to William and Ella (Gade) Kaun. She had 8 brothers and 2 sisters. Leona attended St. John's Lutheran Parochial School and graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1948. Leona attended Sauk County Normal School and began her teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse in rural Sauk County prior to moving to Avalon, WI. She attended a dance at Waverly Gardens in Beloit one evening where she met William Evan King Jones. After doing the circle 2-step with this dashing young Welshman, she was smitten. They married on July 23, 1955 in Loganville. They shared nearly 60 happy years together before Evan's death on Thursday, April 23, 2015. They welcomed 3 children into the world. Hugh of Leavenworth, KS, Suzanne (David) Jolin of Minocqua, and Daniel of Sauk City. She was also blessed with 6 grandchildren: Jonathan (Taylor) Jolin, Reid Jolin, Rachel (Matt) Neu, Logan, Leslie and Jacob Jones. Leona taught elementary school for 35 years, with the majority of that time at Madison Elementary School. She attended Whitewater College to obtain her Masters Degree. She retired 3 credits short of her doctorate. She was very dedicated to her students, and they benefitted from her joy of the creative arts and love of music. She took special joy in writing class poetry, Haiku, and Limericks. She was a founding member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, where she shared her beautiful soprano voice to praise her savior. She truly had a song for every occasion and loved to harmonize. Leona enjoyed sewing, reading, raising tomatoes, pink roses and rhubarb. She also treasured her family's farm union heritage, old photographs, and having family reunions. In her retirement, she helped run the Kings Pub in Rio, and also a limo service with her husband and son, Hugh in Janesville. Leona was fortunate to travel to Wales, Scotland, and England many times to visit her family there.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren; a multitude of nieces and nephews, family and friends. She was especially close to niece, Carol (Jim) Schmeling of Janesville; three sisters-in-law: Jenny Kaun of Reedsburg, Louise Kaun of Loganville, and Rachel Breedon of Birmingham, England; and brother-in-law, Hugh Davidson of Santa Cruz, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; 11 brothers: Edmund, Harold, Paul, Alfred, Alvin, Robert, Dorothy, William Jr., Richard, Arlene "Teddy," and Herbert; along with numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.
Funeral service will be held on at 12 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church, 2940 Mineral Point Ave, with Rev. David Bergelin officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the Church. Memorials in Leona's name may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church or ECHO.
