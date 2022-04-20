Janesville, WI - Leona L. (Poff) Truesdill, age 93, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. She was born to Clifford and Verna (McMaster) Poff on February 13, 1929, in Beloit, Wisconsin. Leona married Francis (Gene) Truesdill on February 11, 1950, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Janesville. She was a charter member of St. Williams Catholic Church.
Leona worked at Parker Pen Company, Borgs, Rexall Drug Store and for the City of Janesville. Leona loved children. She watched numerous children throughout her life. She loved the outdoors and walked and biked all over the Janesville area. She loved sitting and swinging in her backyard. Family and friends would come and visit for hours. Her family was everything. She loved her time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She went everywhere with her husband of 64 years.
Leona is survived by her four children: Greg (Vickie) Truesdill, Paula Lynch, Nancy Truesdill all of Janesville and Tracy Lasch of Kentucky; 6 grandchildren: Scot (Karlene) Truesdill, Jim Gunn both of Janesville, Shawn Gunn of Florida, Andrew Gunn of Beloit, Amy (Charlie) Cowan of Milton and Kelsey Schreiner of Tennessee; 8 great grandchildren: Aaliyah Gunn, Waylon Gunn, Carson and Landon Truesdill, Lincoln, Levi, and Sophie Cowan, Dalton and Savanna Williams; 3 sisters: Kathryn Burner, Patricia (Delbie) Insko and Deloris Morris; brother-in-law, Jerry Crall; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; parents; 2 sisters, Joyce Crall and Lucy Smith; brother, Don Curtis; 2 brothers-in-law, John Burner and Jerry Morris; sister-in-law, Margie Curtis; and granddaughter, Kimberly Gunn.
A Private Family Service will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH and interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
"Mom will be missed by all who loved and knew her."
