Leona G. (Kjernes) Busch

May 11, 1923 - January 12, 2022
Edgerton, WI - Leona G. Busch, age 98, died on January 12, 2022 at Agrace Center, Janesville. The daughter of Lewis and Gertrude (Heggestad) Kjernes, she was born May 11, 1923 at her parents' farm home, rural Edgerton, WI. She graduated from Stoughton High School in 1940 and the Groves-Barnhart School for Secretaries, Madison, WI in 1941, working for a C.P.A. and Wisconsin Life Ins. Co. in Madison several years before and after her marriage. She was married to S. Howard ("Bud") Busch on June 6, 1942 at the Cooksville Lutheran Church, Cooksville, WI by Rev. Theodore Heimarck. He predeceased her on September 2, 2021.
Leona served as Clerk of the Rural Stevens School Board, served on the Committee which named Yahara Valley School, was a former member of the Sons of Norway Lodge #5-544, Janesville, WI for 14 years and of Central Lodge, #5-000. She was active in the Cooksville Lutheran Church, being a member for 69 years. She sang in the Choir and held several offices with the Cooksville Church Women. Presently, she was a member of Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton, WI where she was a past member of the Altar Guild, Krazy Quilters and Ruth Circle. She also served as Secretary of the E.L.C.A and Secretary-Treasurer of Ruth Circle.
Survivors include her four children, Ronald H. (Mary), Cedarburg, WI, Gary L. (Jean), Omaha, NE, Brian F. (Terre), Cookeville, TN and one daughter, Judy (Ralph) Donaldson, Edgerton, WI; six grandchildren, Kendall (Jenny Green) Busch, Lynelle Moseley, Christopher (Jamie) Busch, R. J. (Katie) Busch, Scott (Nell) Johnson and Sara (Phil) Davis, seven great-grandchildren, Joseph and Jacquelyn Moseley, Camden and Tehya Johnson, Colin Busch-Docken and Philip and Adam Davis. She is also survived by an A.F.S. granddaughter from Denmark, Kamille (Clause) Strouhal and their two children, Caroline and Magnus, one sister, Bonnie (Erwin) Konrad, together with many nieces and nephews. Predeceased are her husband, parents, step-mother Bertha Dalsorne, brother Orlando and wife Caroline Kjernes, Lyle Kjernes, sister Marlys and husband Norbert Klug, brothers-in-law and their wives, William (Leona), Frederick (Marion), Robert (Zona) and Carroll(Hazel) Busch, sisters-in-law and their husbands, Mardell Ehle, Ione (Elwood)Broughton, Janet (John) Steckler, Helen (Robert) McCall Calianno, Connie (Duane) Knickerbocker and Dorothy (John) Switzky.
Funeral services will be held at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Erik Jelinek officiating. Visitation will be at the Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at the Cooksville Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Central Lutheran Church or Agrace Hospice. Everyone present will be asked to wear a mask.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation and thanks to Swifthaven and Agrace Staff for their wonderful care of Mom (and Dad).