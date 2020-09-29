Leon Waite

September 20, 1934 - September 24, 2020
Avalon, WI- Leon W. Waite age 86 of Avalon died Thursday September 24, 2020 in his home. He was born September 20, 1934 to the late Walter and Eleanor (Dunn) Waite at his parent's home in Bradford Township, Rock County, Wisconsin. Leon graduated from Clinton High School and completed the Farm and Industry course at UW Madison. He married Jeanette Baumann on March 24, 1957 and the marriage was blessed with three children. Leon spent his entire life farming, raising livestock and growing crops. He also farmed his parents family farm that was recognized as a Century Farm in 2017. Leon was a lifetime member and served on the trustee committee for the United Methodist Church in Clinton. He was a member of the Rock County Pork Producers and a host family for the 2006 Rock County Pork Fest. Leon served on the zoning board for the Town of Bradford and served as Bradford 4H Club swine leader. He also is a member of the Rock County Farm Bureau and an alumnus of the Clinton FFA.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jeanette; children, Glenda (James) Churchill, Jeffrey (Julie) Waite and Bradley (Donna) Waite; grand children Joshua (Sarah) Churchill, Aaron (Shena) Churchill, William Churchill, Casey, J.W. and Emily Waite, Jordyn, Mason and Maryn Waite; great grand children, Abel and Callen Churchill; Sister-in-Law's Joan Waite, Lois Broege and Mary Lou Baumann; Brother-in-Law Lloyd (Karen) Baumann and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents; brother Gordon; sister Nelletta (Carl) Noonan and Winifred (Paul) Bobolz; Brothers-in-law Herbert (Irene) Baumann and Robert Broege.
Leons' family thanks the Staff at Agrace Hospice of Janesville and especially Savannah and Erin for the compassion and care provided to Leon.
Private Service's for Leon will be held at a later date in BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Rev. Brenda Whitford officiating. Burial will be private in the Clinton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Waite Family on our website.
