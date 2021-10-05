January 9, 1928 - October 1, 2021
Janesville, WI - Leon Robert McCabe, age 93, of Janesville and formerly of Beloit, died on Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Agrace Hospice Janesville following a brief illness. Leon "Lee" was born on January 9, 1928, in Winnebago County, IL. He was the son of Martin and Alyce McCabe. He attended elementary school in a one room schoolhouse in rural Beloit. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1945. Leon enlisted in the US Navy at age 17. Shortly after his basic training, WWII ended. He was then recalled for the duration of the Korean Conflict.
Leon married Edith Koch on June 30, 1951, in Beloit. Together they raised three daughters. She predeceased him in 1992. Leon worked as a welder at Taylor Freezer in Rockton, IL for a majority of his adult career. He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Beloit and upon relocation in retirement at St. John Vianney Church in Janesville. Leon enjoyed playing cribbage and euchre, mowing his lawn and snow blowing his driveway, following the Milwaukee Brewers, and helping his neighbors. He was especially proud of his family and of his Irish-American heritage.
Leon is survived by his 3 daughters: Teresa (Dennis) Dailey of Crystal Lake, IL, Colleen (William) Neumann of Janesville, WI and Nancy (Mark) Kujath or Waterford, WI. He leaves behind 4 grandchildren: Tim (Jun) Dailey of Santee, CA, Patricia (Peter) Gael of Minneapolis, MN, Lauren (Jeff) Zutter of Pittsburgh, PA and Brett (Michelle) Kujath of Pasco, WA and 3 great-grandchildren: Samantha and Benjamin Zutter and Margaret Gael. He is further survived by his brother, Melvin McCabe of Beloit, WI; sister, Kathleen Knox of Madison, WI; and a sister-in-law, Lorraine Reynolds Johnson of Brookfield, WI; numerous nieces and nephews; friends; and a very special cribbage playing friend, Mike Spafford. In addition to his parents and his wife, Leon was predeceased by his brother, Henry McCabe; sister, Jean McCabe; sister, Frances Heyerdahl; brother, Edward McCabe; sister-in-law, Betty McCabe; brother-in-law, Gerald Heyerdahl; sister-in-law, Betty McCabe; sister-in-law, Carolyn McCabe; brother-in-law, Gene Douglas; sister-in-law, Dorothy Douglas; and brother-in-law, Robert Reynolds.
Private family services will be held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. Memorial donations can be made to: Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711 or online at agrace.com/org. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace Janesville for their compassionate care at the end of Leon's life. We would also like to thank the Good Samaritan who found Leon and initiated CPR before the EMTs arrived.