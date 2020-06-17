Leon "Lee" Moore

April 26, 1930 - June 5, 2020
Janesville, WI, Destin, FL, Fort Atkinson, WI. -- Leon "Lee" Eugene Moore, age 90, passed peacefully in his sleep on June 5, 2020, after a three-day experience with Leukemia. Lee was born in Janesville, WI, the son of Carl and Wilhelmina (Krause) Moore. He attended Janesville schools and Milton College. He was an Eagle Scout, and Chevalier in the Order of DeMolay. Lee served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict. Upon returning to the states, he worked at Fisher Body/General Motors in the accounts payable department for 38 years. Lee was a member of the Masonic Lodge #55, Janesville, Veterans of Foreign Wars #1621 Janesville, Elks Lodge #2688 Destin and American Legion #296 Destin. Lee met his life partner, Geraldine "Jere" Stone, while working as a life guard at Camp Rotamer. They married in 1955 at Cargill United Methodist Church. Jere passed in 2015. Lee and Jere enjoyed entertaining family and friends at "Hyatt House" in Janesville, the family cottage on Lake Koshkonong and their warm-weather house in Destin, FL.
Lee's adventures didn't always turn out as planned. After joining the U.S. Navy, he quickly learned that he suffered from sea sickness and was assigned to the nearest port, Trinidad. His first and last sailing trip on Lake Koshkonong resulted in a capsize with the mast stuck in the mud. His sunset pontoon cruise with Jere ended with a lost prop and having to swim / walk a mile back to shore. Loving warm weather, his trips back to Wisconsin became shorter as the August weather was too cold and proclaiming that "I'm going back to Destin, today!"
Lee's greatest moment was the love and in-home care that he provided Jere during her decade-long affliction with Alzheimer's. Lee's only ask in life was to care for his wife and, later, to pass in peace in his own home. He accomplished both. His last words were, "I'm not afraid, I'm just tired." Bravo Dad, job well done.
Lee is survived by two sons, David (Karen) Moore of Janesville WI, and Todd (Barbara) Moore of Edgerton, WI; daughter, Melissa (Joe) Viola of Janesville, WI; three sisters; seven grandchildren: Brandon Moore, Olivia Moore, Ryan Moore, Coleman Moore, Blake Crumbliss, Tehl Fuller and Marquee Rueth; and five great-grandchildren. Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Jere; infant daughter, Paula; and brother, Lyle.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Susan Lockwood officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FUNERAL HOME. Memorials are preferred to Cargill United Methodist Church, Fisherman for Christ, Destin FL, or American Legion #296, Destin, FL. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com