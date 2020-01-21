July 20, 1936 - January 20, 2020

Sharon, WI -- Leo Haeberlin, 83, passed away in his home on January 20, 2020. Leo was born on July 20, 1936 in Louisville, Kentucky and moved to Wisconsin as a young boy. He graduated from Sharon High School, and served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Chrysler Corporation for over 30 years, and was a member of the Sharon Fire and Rescue for 40 years. After retiring from Chrysler, he worked for a small engine shop and enjoyed driving the school bus for the grade school. Leo loved his cars, and was a lifelong fan of NASCAR, especially Richard Petty. He was a member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Carole, of 55 years; sons, Mike (Diana) and Chris (Helgi); daughter, Theresa (Rodney); grandchildren: Kyle (Amanda), Ben (Samantha), Will, Nolan (Jessica), Zak (Alex), Hunter, Riley and Matthew; and his great-grandchildren: Bryar, Charlotte, Teagan, Christian, Mason, Michael and Hamish. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Mable; his brother, Richard; and his son, Robbie.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 24 at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., and again on Saturday at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 125 Pearl St., Sharon, from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Catherine Catholic Cemetery. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.