February 26, 1931 - March 29, 2020
Evansville, WI -- Leo George Sendelbach, age 89, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. He was born on February 26, 1931 in Arcadia, WI, the son of George and Margaret (Schmidt) Sendelbach. He served in the United States Air Force from June 4, 1949 to December 8, 1952. Leo married Kathryn Doyle on August 20, 1960 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Evansville. She preceded him in death on January 27, 2004. Leo worked for the Wisconsin State Patrol from March 25, 1958 to January 3, 1989 before retiring. After retirement, he worked for Ringhand Brothers Bus Company as a driver for seventeen years. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Evansville, and attended church every week. He had a strong faith which he shared with his family. He enjoyed driving thru the park, visiting with people and going out to eat. Leo truly loved spending time with his grandchildren, watching them participate in sports and getting high fives from them.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his six boys: Pete (Chris), Mark (Karla), Joe (Holly), Mike (Heide), Tim (Angela), Greg (Mandy), sixteen grandchildren: Miranda Sendelbach, Justin (Kim) Sendelbach, Kari (John) Leuzinger, Ashley (Dan) Johnson, Storm (Anna Bisch) Sendelbach, Haley Sendelbach, Emily (Colin) Sendelbach, Dalton Sendelbach, Bret Sendelbach, Skyler Sendelbach, Sawyer Sendelbach, Jolee Sendelbach, Breana Sendelbach, Jax Sendelbach, Jesse Sendelbach, Kate Sendelbach, Audrina Sendelbach; eight great-grandchildren: Makyiah, Kennedy, Brynn, Krew, Brody, Emme, Chevy, Ryatt. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathryn; granddaughter, Nikki; sister, Joan; and brother, David.
Due the restrictions on public events, the services will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery Evansville. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com