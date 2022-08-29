Leo Francis "Pete" Bolchen

Whitewater, WI - Leo F. "Pete" Bolchen, age 76, passed away Wednesday, August 24, while battling pancreatic cancer. Pete was born to Leo J. and Eleanor (Smart) Bolchen of Mauston, WI, on January 18, 1946. He graduated from Madonna High School in Mauston and Madison Barber School. His apprenticeship took him to Whitewater, where he met and then married his wife Kathy (Lothary) Bolchen in 1968.
Many knew Pete's Barber Shop as a place to gather during his 52 years of cutting hair, sharing stories and telling jokes. Pete enjoyed hunting with relatives, fishing, playing euchre, and tinkering in his shop. He was a trusted volunteer at the Whitewater Food Pantry, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, and Calvary Cemetery.
Pete is survived by his wife, Kathy; brothers Jerry, Ken, and Dan; daughter Julie (Troy) Woletz, son Keith (Shannon) Bolchen; grandchildren Kevin (Taylor Frodel) and Katherine Woletz, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carla and Patsy Gile, and brother Tom. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11am with burial to follow in the Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 9:30am until the time of the service. Memorials can be made to the Whitewater Food Pantry or Rainbow Hospice. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
