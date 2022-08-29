Leo Francis "Pete" Bolchen

January 18, 1946 - August 24, 2022

Whitewater, WI - Leo F. "Pete" Bolchen, age 76, passed away Wednesday, August 24, while battling pancreatic cancer. Pete was born to Leo J. and Eleanor (Smart) Bolchen of Mauston, WI, on January 18, 1946. He graduated from Madonna High School in Mauston and Madison Barber School. His apprenticeship took him to Whitewater, where he met and then married his wife Kathy (Lothary) Bolchen in 1968.

