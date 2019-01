- January 23, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Leo Edward Noel, infant, was given his Angel wings on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville.

He will always be the beloved son of Paige Meier and Vernon Noel, III; and grandson of Mandy Meier and Vernon, Jr. (Kim Johnson) Noel.

All services will be private. Schneider Funeral Directors is assisting the family.