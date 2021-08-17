Janesville, WI - Leo E. Gates, age 99, of Janesville, passed away on August 13, 2021 at the Edgerton Care Center. Leo was born in Melrose, Wisconsin on May 3, 1922; the son of Ernest and Minnie (Onstad) Gates. Leo was married to Cora E. Arneson in Chicago, Illinois in February of 1944, and they were blessed with 5 sons. Leo and Cora shared 46 years of marriage, until Cora's passing on December 5, 1990. Leo served honorably in the United States Army Field Artillery during World War II in the European Theatre. He was an active member of the Janesville VFW Post 1621, including service as Vice Commander in the years following his service. He worked as an operating engineer for several years in the construction industry. He subsequently retired from Janesville Products. Leo also was a professional musician at an early age. He was well known in the Rock County area as the leader of the Country Cousins Band. Leo also engaged in extensive travel across America with his close friend, Shirley Stricklein and various members of the VFW community.
He is survived by four sons: Michael Gates, Buford (Kathy) Gates, Rick (Pam Myers) Gates, Gregory (Kim) Gates; 9 grandchildren, many great grandchildren; and extended family.
Leo is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cora; and son, Stephen Gates.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Military Honors will be provided by VFW Post 1621 immediately following the service. Committal will follow to Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: VFW Post 1621. Covid precautions are preferred at the Gates Family's request. Leo's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff members of the Edgerton Care Center and to his special friend, Linda Peterson for all of the kindness and care they gave to Leo. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
