Venice, FL - Lenny D. Klem, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Evansville Manor. He was born on June 5, 1951; the son of Leonard and Dorothy (Davis) Klem. Lenny worked on the assembly line at GM for many years until his retirement. After he retired, Lenny began wintering in the Florida Keyes and recently made his home in Venice, FL. He loved the warm weather and sunshine. Lenny was known for his delicious cheesecakes. He often joked that his cheesecake was the only reason he got invited to social gatherings. He also enjoyed many different sports, including golf, basketball, and football.
Lenny is survived by his 4 children: Angela (Brian) Klem Hickey, David Klem, Christine (Jordan Fanning) Klem and Michael McCormack; grandson, Louden; sister, Gail Slater; nieces and nephew: Matthew Slater, Madison Slater and Kim Gabler Polson; and girlfriend, Karen Holland. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Douglas McCormack; and 2 sisters, Mary Lou Klem and Ruthie Klem.
A celebration of life will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022 in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lenny Klem as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.