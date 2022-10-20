Lenny D. Klem

June 5, 1951 - October 11, 2022

Venice, FL - Lenny D. Klem, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Evansville Manor. He was born on June 5, 1951; the son of Leonard and Dorothy (Davis) Klem. Lenny worked on the assembly line at GM for many years until his retirement. After he retired, Lenny began wintering in the Florida Keyes and recently made his home in Venice, FL. He loved the warm weather and sunshine. Lenny was known for his delicious cheesecakes. He often joked that his cheesecake was the only reason he got invited to social gatherings. He also enjoyed many different sports, including golf, basketball, and football.

