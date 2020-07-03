Macrh 12, 1931 - June 30, 2020
Readstown, WI -- Lenise U. Ewing, 89, of Readstown died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Bethel Home in Viroqua. She was born on March 12, 1931 in Griffin Hollow in Crawford County, the daughter of Quentin and Mae (Gander) Haines. On April 15, 1948, Lenise was united in marriage to Lonnie Ewing. She was the bakery manager at the Sentry Grocery Store in Walworth. After her retirement she owned and operated the Bosstown Antique Store. Lenise loved auctions, antiques, and collecting Christmas decorations. She was a great baker and cook and enjoyed entertaining friends and family.
Lenise is survived by her two children, Richard (Val) Ewing of Viroqua, Mary Ann (Mark) Cline of Lehi, Utah; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Karen (Frank) Hartman of Duluth, GA; aunt, Ruth Potts; and many other relatives and friends. Lenise was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lonnie; sister, Doris (Bernard) Nelson.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Mill Creek Cemetery in Sylvan Township, Richland County. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com