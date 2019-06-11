August 10, 1942 - June 6, 2019

Gays Mills/Bell Center, WI -- Lena A. Wallace, age 76, of Bell Center, rural Gays Mills, passed away at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse on June 6th, 2019. She was born on August 10th, 1942, to Albert and Rena (Smith) Rogers. On October 17th, 1981, she married Calvin Wallace in Janesville. They lived in Janesville until 1991, when they moved to Bell Center, rural Gays Mills. After moving to Bell Center, she became involved in the community, including serving on the Bell Center Township Board, and the 'Bell Center Backers.' She loved the outdoors, and spent time hunting and fishing with Calvin. One of her most favorite activates was camping - she loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren at the camper, where many card games were played. She was an excellent cook, and made many incredible desserts. She also enjoyed working at the orchard, quilting, and praising the Lord. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Nichole) Goetz of Wisconsin Rapids, Dennis (Courtney) Goetz of Janesville; step-children: Robert (Valerie) Wallace, Clifford (Carolyn) Wallace, and Everett Wallace; sister Marie Schumate. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Wallace; siblings; William (Lenore) Rogers, James (Shirley) Rogers, Doris (Dan) Muller, Ida (Arnie) Ostrem; step-children, David Wallace and Andrew Wallace; as well as other family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 15, at 1 p.m. at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Burial will take place in the Brush Hollow Cemetery, rural La Farge. Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at the Thorson Funeral Home, then from 12 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.