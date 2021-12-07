Janesville, WI - Lemoine K. "Lee" Meyer, age 84, of Janesville, passed away on December 1, 2021, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville. He was born on August 14, 1937, in Baldwin, WI; the son of Nicholas and Tannie (DeMotts) Meyer. He attended Baldwin schools and entered the Air Force in 1955. Lee was employed by General Motors - UAW Local 95 for 30 years. After retirement, he worked for Evansville Auto Auction. Lee was very active in Our Saviors Lutheran Church, serving as trustee and usher.
Lee is survived by his 3 children: Robert (Pattie) Meyer, Doreen (John) Fiu, and Lori Ceslok; 7 grandchildren: Felicia ( Brian) Koehn, Denise (Ryan) Messenger, Shelby (Tyler) Kandziora, Brandon (Ashleigh) Ceslok, LaNatasha (Robert) Perisic, Ali'iana (Daniel) Llarenas, and Lataya (Andrew Dransfield) Fiu; 4 great grandchildren; siblings: Michael (Karen) Meyer, Norma and Kathy; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife and mother of his three children, Sharon; second wife, Leona; brother, Ray; and sisters, Muriel and Helen.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH with Rev. Rick Sears officiating. A visitation will be held at CHURCH from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Following the service, a private family committal will take place in Milton Lawn Memorial Park. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
