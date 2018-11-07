Leland "Lee" Ekleberry, Jr.

October 28, 1954 - November 1, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Leland D. "Lee" Ekleberry, Jr., age 64, of Janesville, passed away early Thursday morning, November 1, 2018 at the Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care in Janesville. He was born October 28, 1954, in Janesville, the son of Leland D. and Katherine Ekleberry, Sr. He attended school in Janesville, and was a graduate of Craig High School, Class of 1973. He attended Blackhawk Technical College, and received his certification in HVAC. He worked for General Motors Corp., Freedom Plastics, Fab Masters, and was a welder for The Scharine Group. Lee loved the simpler things in life, and had an enormous heart. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and going to theaters for the latest movies. Lee was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
He is survived by his four children: Ryan Grant, Brandon Ekleberry, Jhordynne Larson, and Andrew Larson; his six siblings: Steve Ross, Ron (Cindy) Ross, Mat Ross, Valerie Ross, Jean (Terry) Ludwikowski, and Randy Ekleberry; his step-mom, Olsie Ekleberry; and by nieces; nephews; and parents. He was preceded in death by his father, Leland D. Ekleberry, Sr.
A Memorial Service honoring Lee's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 9, 2018 at BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 3300 Mt. Zion Ave., with Rev. Jason Eddy officiating. Private inurnment will take place in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A Memorial Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday at the church.
