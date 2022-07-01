Janesville, WI - Leilani M. Fields, age 80, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home with her husband, Marvin at her side on Sunday, June 26, 2022. She was born in Janesville on September 23, 1941; the daughter of Everette and Bessie (Sloat) Duvall. Leilani attended Janesville High School and later married Marvin Fields on June 12, 1957 at the Salvation Army Corp Church; they were blessed with five children: Marsha, Dwayne, Lanniea, Jeanette and Rhonda. Leilani worked for many years in the pet department at the Belscott Department Store, she also spent many years in her youth active with the Salvation Army in Cadet Corp and the Girl Guard.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin Fields; children: Marsha Dutcher, Dwayne (Ampy) Fields, Lanniea (Garry) Jensen, Jeanette (Sylvia) Pittman and Rhonda Fields; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson on the way; brothers, Everette "Butch" (Phyllis) Duvall and Scott Duvall; and many extended family members and friends. Leilani is preceded in death by her parents; and sister (in infancy), Donna Jean Duvall.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL; with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
