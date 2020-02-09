September 17, 1932 - February 1, 2020

Elkhorn, WI -- Leila J. Esser, age 87, of Elkhorn, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn due to Alzheimer's. She was born in Lancaster, WI on September 17, 1932 to Harold and Helen (Schwiegler) Kinney. She was united in marriage to Gordon Esser on November 21, 1951. Leila was a secretary for Rural Mutual Insurance for 39 years and then worked for Michael Ellsworth.

Leila is survived by daughters, Patti (Pat) Flynn and Jackie Babcock; grandchildren: Melissa Flynn, Sarah Flynn, Andy Babcock, Marcy Fulton; and great-grandchildren, Connor French and Amanda Fulton. Leila is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon (Feb. 19, 2013); her daughter, Debbie Fulton; her parents; two brothers; and 2 sisters.

As per Leila's wishes, there will be no service. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank Lakeland Health Care Center, especially Kathy and Karen (you two are so wonderful), and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care given to Leila.