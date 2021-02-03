August 26, 1969 - January 31, 2021
Janesville, WI - Leeanna L. Wood, 51, Janesville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday. She was born August 26, 1969 in Hawaii to Robert and Adita (Plisis) Carter. She has been married to Jay Wood for 25 plus years.
Leeanna has been a nurse for the last 30 plus years and within that time she made it her mission to be a champion of patient advocacy.
In her free time, Leeanna was an avid knitter, gardener, loved canning fruits, vegetables and most recently homemade sauerkraut! She also enjoyed visits to Ho-Chunk Casino, going anywhere there is water and or a sandy beach. She was an eloquent speaker with a beautiful singing voice to go with it. But her greatest and proudest achievements are her daughters Kayla and Emily.
Leeanna is survived by her husband Jay Wood; two daughters: Kayla Wood and Emily Wood; father Robert Carter; sister Aimee Yakes (Dennis); niece Alissa Gruber (Zach); and nephew Adam Yakes (Mark Medinger). She is preceded in death by her mother Adita and her paternal and maternal grandparents.
A private family funeral will be held at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials are greatly appreciated to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Doctors without Borders.