Lee W. Webster

November 20, 1935 - March 12, 2023

Clinton/formerly of Janesville, WI - Lee W. Webster, 87, passed away Sunday morning, March 12, 2023 at his home. He was born November 20, 1935 to Wayne and Glenn 'Blanche' (Christy) Webster. After graduating high school, Lee enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country honorably for 5 years. Once done with his service he went to work for Fisher Auto Body and retired from General Motors after 39 years there. On November 2, 1956, Lee married the former Donna B. Merrick at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Janesville.

