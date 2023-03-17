Clinton/formerly of Janesville, WI - Lee W. Webster, 87, passed away Sunday morning, March 12, 2023 at his home. He was born November 20, 1935 to Wayne and Glenn 'Blanche' (Christy) Webster. After graduating high school, Lee enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country honorably for 5 years. Once done with his service he went to work for Fisher Auto Body and retired from General Motors after 39 years there. On November 2, 1956, Lee married the former Donna B. Merrick at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Janesville.
Lee enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and looking for antiques. He was a man who though most likely the quietest of everyone in the room was the funniest.
Lee is survived by his wife of 66 years Donna B. Webster; sons Tim (Jamie Larson) Webster and Robert (Tamara) Webster; grandchildren: Joshua (Lauren) Webster and Jennifer (Kyle) Miller; great grandchildren: Greyson Webster, Lydia Langer, and Ruby and Canaan Miller; and his sister Virginia (Louis) Wilke. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Dawn Webster.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 20, 2023, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 709 Milton Ave, Janesville with Rev. James Janke officiating. Visitation will take place on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Military honors will follow the service. Memorials are appreciated in Lee's name to St. Matthew Lutheran Church. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
