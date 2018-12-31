March 14, 1936 - December 28, 2018
Cumberland/Albion, WI -- Lee Saunders, 82, of Cumberland, formerly of Albion, passed away Friday night at Barron Care & Rehab in Barron. He was surrounded by his family and loving wife of nearly 63 years, Patricia, by his side. Lee was born on March 14, 1936 in Monroe, WI, the sixth child of Reginald and Frieda (Boettcher) Saunders. Lee enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Germany as a mechanic. While serving our Country, he finished his education. He married Patricia (Severson) Saunders on New Year's Eve 1955, at the East Koshkonong Lutheran Church. A professional painter by trade, Lee and his son Ron owned and operated Saunders & Son Painting for many years. The consummate family man, Lee built a home in the woods of Albion and with his wife, raised his children and taught his grandchildren how to be handy and countless other life lessons. Lee led a life of civic activity and community service. His humble dedication to helping others was his hallmark. The number of lives his reliable work touched is numerous. Lee helped put glasses on young eyes as a member of the Lion's Club. He was raised to the sublime degree of Master Mason on November 18th, 1974 at Fulton Lodge #69 in Edgerton and held a number of offices in the Lodge as well. After becoming a Master Mason, he joined the Zor Shrine where he continued to serve the needs of others through various activities. He was a founding member of the Zor Shrine mini cars in Edgerton, and Zor Shrine Hospital Dads Transportation Unit. Lee sponsored several children for Shriners Hospitals, as well as ensured those kids and families had rides to their appointments around the Midwest region. He supported the Shriners' mission and involvement in the All-Star football game for many years in Oshkosh, giving athletes a chance to give back to their communities during Shrine Bowl preparations. Lee was a former chief of staff on the Divan of the Zor Shrine.
Lee is survived by his wife, Patricia Saunders; daughters, Debbie (Bill) Carothers, and Gwen (Kim) Sandley; one granddaughter, Brooke (Corey) Hareid; and two grandsons, Gerred (Dana) Carothers, and Matt (Gabrielle) Carothers; along with four step granddaughters; three great granddaughters; one great grandson; and six step great grandchildren. Lee is further survived by his sisters, Phyllis and Ellen; and brothers, Jim and Mark.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reginald and Frieda Saunders; brothers: Bob, Rick, and Allen, and his son, Ron Saunders.
A visitation will be held Thursday, January 3rd, 2019, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton at 10 a.m., with a service to follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting or visiting Shriners Hospitals for Children. For an on-line guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse