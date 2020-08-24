September 15, 1938 - August 18, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Lee R. Ziegelmann, age 81, of Janesville, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Mercy Hospital. He was born in Watertown on September 15, 1938, the son of the late Elmer and Ruth (Borchardt) Ziegelmann. He was a high school graduate from Janesville High School in 1956. Lee served his country in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963, and then moved to Janesville, WI, where he resided until his death. He married Judi A. Wistenberg on March 3, 1962, and together they raised 3 children: Brad, Jeff, and Julee. Lee was employed as an engineer for the City of Janesville for 36 years. Following retirement, he and Judi were able to spend many winters in Hemphill, TX. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and playing the slots at East Point. He was a hobbyist, and worked with model railroading and RC cars, and enjoyed archery and hunting. Lee was a long-time member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife, Judi; three children: Brad (Paula) Ziegelmann, Jeff (Amy) Ziegelmann both of Janesville, and Julee (Dustin) Ecklebarger of Milton; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren, a sister, Sandy Weber of Florida; and a brother, Kenneth (Geri) Ziegelmann of Janesville. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth (Borchardt) Ziegelmann; father, Elmer Ziegelmann; brother-in-law, Dan Weber; sister, Barbara Hogan; and a great-granddaughter, Azhara Kennicker.
A Celebration of Lee's life will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville. For online condolences: www.whitcomb-lynch.com