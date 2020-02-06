November 16, 1950 - February 2, 2020

Milton, WI -- Lee R. Minnick, 69, of Milton, WI, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Lee was born and raised in Janesville. He graduated from Parker High School, where he played many sports. Lee was married to Marlene Dietz in 2001, the love of his life for 19 years. Lee worked as a Chemical Operator for Evonik for 38 years. After retiring from there, he worked part-time for Milton Propane. He enjoyed golfing, watching sports, being around all his grandkids, drinking Bud Light and gambling.

Lee is survived by his wife, Marlene Minnick; his children: Nick and Jamie and their children, Cevanna, Austin, Dakota, Hunter; Violet and her children, MacKenzie, Dixie, Gunner; Zachery and Hailey and their dog, Bella; Kala and Ben and their children, BenJamin, Zara, Tristan, Jerome; Jennifer and her children, Alex, Tatam, Canyon. Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Stewart and Georgene Minnick and his mother-in-law, Beverly Dietz.

A visitation will be held at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at The Cove afterwards.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

The family wishes to thank Agrace Hospice and staff. Also, Denise from Flower Bin for providing flowers.