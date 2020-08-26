August 27, 1941 - August 24, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Lee K. Phillips, 78, of Janesville, died on Monday, August 24, 2020, at home with family after a brief and hard fought battle with leukemia. Lee was born on August 27, 1941, the son of Kenneth and Helen (Sloban) in Cleveland, OH. He lived in Ohio until he was 13, and his family moved to Southern California. He graduated from Whittier College in Whittier, CA, with a degree in teaching and taught a few years in CA before he moved to WI. He taught special education at Craig High School in Janesville for 25 years. He was especially proud to coach both boys' and girls' soccer for many years at Craig. In 1986, he married Patricia (Collins). After retirement, they moved to Lake Havasu City, AZ and enjoyed the lake, and the beauty and weather of the southwest for 6 years. In 2013, they moved back to the green grass and black dirt of Southern Wisconsin.
Lee is survived by his wife, Pat; five children: Ted Phillips, Geoff Phillips (Angela), Ian Phillips, Matthew (Amy) Beals, and Kristin Beals; ten grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy (Roger) Gieck. Lee had an abundance of wonderful friends, and especially enjoyed his many golfing buddies and dear card club pals. Lee is preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Kelly.
A celebration of Lee's life is being planned for a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com. In Lee's memory and in lieu of other expressions of sympathy, please consider donating blood and supporting the research of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS.org).