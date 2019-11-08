July 26, 1950 - November 6, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Lee John Zimmerman, 69, of Delavan, WI, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 26, 1950 to Beatrice and Robert Zimmerman of Burlington, WI. Lee served in the U.S. Army, and serviced cable with Charter for over 30 years. He was passionate about Harley Davidson Motorcycles, and loved being in the out of doors.

He is survived by his life partner of 40 years, Toni Rae; three siblings: Daryl, Rita and Lou; three children: Peter (Carrie), Ben, and Aimee (Anthony); five grandchildren: Kyra (Daniel), Alex, Tanisha, Mikayla, and Emily; along with two great-grandchildren, Malakai and Daniel.

There will be a celebration of life from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, at the Delavan American Legion Post. Flag presentation will be at 3 p.m. by Post 95. Memorials appreciated to UW-Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, Madison, WI. Betzer Funeral Home is serving the Zimmerman Family.