March 29, 1978 - June 26, 2020
Evansville, WI -- With deepest sorrow, we announce that Lee Auter, age 42 of Evansville, has passed away, on Friday, June 26th, 2020. Lee was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather.
Those who knew Lee, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. He was more than just a family man, but a huge mentor to the online communities he helped to build and grow. Known as IceyCat25 online, his YouTube videos, his weekly podcast shows, his kind words on Reddit, and his evident passion playing with friends and strangers alike, allowed him to touch many hearts, minds, and souls. Outside of sharing his passion for gaming online, Lee worked hard to earn his degree in Video Production from Madison Media Institute while working full-time and raising his family. Over the last six years, he had a successful career at WKOW 27 as a Creative Services Producer.
Lee was born in Milwaukee to Jeff and Sandy and, in addition to his parents, leaves behind brothers: Cody, Bryan, Sean; his three children Aislyn, Gabrielle, and Atrus; and his grandchild, Aria; his parents; step siblings; as well as many friends and loved ones.
A memorial service will be held at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, 130 South Fifth Street, Evansville WI 53536 on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 3 pm. Due to Covid-19 measures, visitors must follow social distancing guidelines, as well as any other requests of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com