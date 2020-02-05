August 19, 1957 - January 29, 2020

Milton, WI -- Lee A. Shultz, 62, of Milton, WI, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Lee was born on August 19, 1957 in Janesville, WI to the late Justin and Gladys Margaret (Kuffer) Shultz. He was a member of the 1975 graduating class from Milton High School. On April 21, 1979, Lee married Diane Schlinsog in Janesville, WI. He worked for Hormel as a Supervisor for over 30 years, retiring in 2016. Lee loved to cook and grill, and was known to make up his own recipes. He loved spending time with his family, visiting friends and loved watching the Packers and Brewers.

Lee is survived by his wife, Diane Shultz of Milton, WI; children: Megan (Jeremy) Empereur of Edgerton, WI, and Matthew Shultz of Janesville; beloved grandchildren, Dayne, and Jackson; siblings: Jay (Cherie) Shultz of Janesville, Fay (Mary) Shultz of Corvallis, OR, Paula (Mike) Pippin of Janesville, Ted Shultz of Milton; sisters-in-law, Vickie Bryne of Afton, WI, Lana (Rick) Vande Hei of Milton; and many nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his mother and father-in-law, Ronald and Alice "Toots" Schlinsog.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Gathering Place, Milton. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family. To honor Lee's love of sports, please come in your favorite Packers or Brewers gear. In lieu flowers, a memorial will be established in Lee's name at a later date.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com