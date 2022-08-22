Leanna L. Lambert

August 18, 1940 - August 16, 2022

Janesville, WI - Leanna L. Lambert, age 81, of Janesville passed away on August 16, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital, Janesville. She was born on August 18, 1940 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Alfred and Leopoldine (Johnson) Berg.

To plant a tree in memory of Leanna Lambert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.