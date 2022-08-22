Janesville, WI - Leanna L. Lambert, age 81, of Janesville passed away on August 16, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital, Janesville. She was born on August 18, 1940 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Alfred and Leopoldine (Johnson) Berg.
Leanna married Leonard L. Lambert Sr. On October 14, 1959. She retired from Beauti-Vue Products, Bristol WI and had been a Janesville resident since 2003 having moved here from Salem, WI.
Leanna enjoyed bowling and playing cards, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Leanna Lambert is survived by her husband of over 62 years, Leonard Lambert Sr; daughter-in-law Terry Lambert; children, Steve Lambert, Leonard (Margie) Lambert Jr., Antoinette Lambert; grandchildren, Heather (Rodger) Crisp, Aaron (Jacqueline) Lambert, Kristen Lambert, Jillian (Andrew) Cruz, Shannon Lambert, Danielle (Cody) Vierck; great-grandchildren, Collin, Reilly, Connor, Keegan, Madison, Jackson, Grayson, Jamie and Jazmin.
Leanna was preceded in death by son, John Lambert, her parents and her in-laws.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. A memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27th at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Leanna Lambert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.