Fond Du Lac, WI - Leah Wettstein, age 39, passed away on January 28th, 2022, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. She was born on October 16th, 1982, in Janesville, Wisconsin. Leah graduated from Parker High School in 2001, and then attended University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. In school, she was very involved in many different activities and sports.
Leah was a spiritual, fun, loving soul. She loved life and all who she encountered. Her smile would light up a room! She was admired for her artistic talent, and genuine personality. To know Leah was to love her. When we think of Leah, we will remember her childhood performances, her singing, her love for animals, and her playing the violin. She will be so deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. We will love you always, Leah Mia Mio.
Leah is survived by her daughter, Lily Shilts; her parents, Shawn and Bobbie Wettstein; her brothers, Preston and Chanse Wettstein; grandparents, Aaron and Deanne Wettstein (of which she was the only granddaughter); her grandpa, Huey Long Sr; her nephew and niece, Aiden and Aerius Renee Wettstein; and an abundance of aunts, uncles and cousins. Leah is preceded in death by her long time, life partner, Matthew Shilts; Grandma Delores Long; aunt, Sherrie Ball; and cousin, Huey Long III.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 20th, 2022, @ 1:00pm, with a service and luncheon to follow. All will take place at Roxbury Church of Christ, 2103 Roxbury Rd, Janesville, Wisconsin 53545
To plant a tree in memory of Leah Wettstein as a living tribute
