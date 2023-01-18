Leah G. Meyer

November 2, 1937 - January 11, 2023

Argyle, WI - Leah Meyer, age 85, of Argyle, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at her home. Leah was born on November 2, 1937 in Blanchardville, Wisconsin, the daughter of Garfield and Lula Colden. She married John David Meyer on March 24, 1957 in Blanchardville.

