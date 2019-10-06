April 10, 1942 - September 20, 2019

Indianapolis, IN -- Lea M. Robbins, 77, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, in Indianapolis, IN. Lea was born on April 10, 1942, to Lewis W. and Edith (Putnam) Moore in Syracuse, New York. She married Reiman Robbins on June 23, 1973, in Rochelle, IL.

Lea is survived by her children, Charlie (Tiffany) Robbins, of Lake Mary, FL, and Lisa (David) Robbins, of Indianapolis, IN; grandson, Ayden Robbins; and sister, Ann (John) O'Brien, of Rochelle, IL.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 236 Kelley Drive, Rochelle. Memorial mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. with Father Ruben Herrera officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Rochelle. Memorials may be made in Lea's memory to the Alzheimer's Association. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.