Lawton Eugene "Luke" Short

April 18, 2021
Evansville, WI - Lawton "Luke" Short, 88, passed away April 18, 2021 at his home in Evansville, WI. He was born March 12, 1933 in Oneonta, NY to Raphael and hazel (Smith) Short. He married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Ann Hitchcock on December 31, 1953 in Oneonta, NY. She preceded him in death on August 23, 2020. They had celebrated 66 years of marriage. Luke enlisted in the Air Force in 1952 and spent 20 years serving our country. When he retired from the air Force in 1972, he moved his family to Evansville. He was a salesman for several companies in the Madison area. He also served as Alderman for many years in the City of Evansville. He loved hunting, fishing, playing video poker and most of all bowling. As a young boy at the age of 9, he got a job setting bowling pins at his hometown bowling alley. This truly started a lifelong dedication and devotion to the sport of bowling. He bowled in numerous leagues in the many places he lived. After moving to Evansville in 1973, he became very involved in the Janesville Bowling Association where he held numerous officer positions including Association President. He was elected to the JBA Hall of Fame in 2001. An honor he was most humbled by and proud of. When Luke and Joyce decided to move to Bullhead City, AZ in 2003, he became involved with the Colorado River Association in Laughlin, NV. He was instrumental in forming a Hall of Fame there; he was elected to that Hall of Fame and also the Nevada State Bowling Hall of Fame in 2013. His love of the sport led to many friendships throughout is life. He is survived by his 5 children, Toni Sperry, Stephen and Donald Short, all of Evansville, Thomas (Theresa) Short, Albany, WI., and Denise (Todd) Burns, Escondido, CA. Grandchildren, Melissa (Rusty Thompson) Sperry, Sarah Short, Anthony (Roberta) Burns, Ryne (Hahn) Burns, Jacob (Krystal) Short, and Jessica Short. eight great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren, niece, Ann Marie (Michael) Parrella, nephew, Douglas Polley. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Betty Lou Polley, son in-law Dale Sperry, daughter in-law Norma Jean Short, grandson, Christopher Thorland, and nephew, Robb Polley. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00pm to 3:00pm on Saturday May 8, 2021 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home 130 South 5th Street Evansville, WI. 53536. Military Honors will immediately follow provided by V.F.W. Post 6905 Evansville. Interment will follow at a Later date at Desert Lawn memorial Park in Mohave Valley AZ. where he will be reunited with his wife. "Together Forever" We will miss you dad.
