Lawrence P. "Larry" Olsen

Janesville, WI - Lawrence Olsen, 80, joined his wife in eternity on January 21, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Larry was born on September 10, 1942, to Owen and Helen (Sims) Olsen in Beloit. He was raised by Helen and his stepfather Alvin. Larry married Janalee Olson in March of 1962. The couple went on to have four children.
Larry served his country by serving in the Navy. After returning home, among other things, he opened his own small engine repair shop: Larry's Repair, he also worked at General Motors in Janesville where he retired from in 1994. He then worked at Rotary Botanical Gardens, where he retired from there in 2018.
Larry was one of a kind and was loved by everyone who knew him. He enjoyed keeping busy helping his landlord, who became a son to Larry, with as much yard work as he could every year. He loved spending time with his grandsons and his honorary granddaughter as often as he could. He loved spoiling his dog, Willie.
He is survived by his daughters: Lorie Olsen, Tracie (Kurt) Linck, and Sandra (Tom) Yungerman; his daughter-in-law Judy Olsen; grandchildren: Jessica Dunn, Zachary Linck, Logan Yungerman, Alexander Linck, Hayden Yungerman (girlfriend Savannah Thurke - Larry's honorary granddaughter); great grandson Kayson; and several siblings, a brother-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws; stepfather Alvin; his loving wife Janalee; younger brother Michael; son David; and many aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 starting at 11:00 AM at River Hills Community Church, 2843 W Court St, Janesville. A memorial service for both Larry and Janalee will follow at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Steve Krug officiating for family and close friends. Military Honors will follow with the Kienow Hilt VFW Post 1621. Larry's request was for no one to be sad about him leaving but to celebrate his life. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family www.apfelwolfe.com
Larry's daughters would like to thank Amanda and Julie with Mercy Hospice and the rest of the nurses and doctors for all of their help and support.
To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Olsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.