Lawrence P. "Larry" Olsen

September 10, 1942 - January 21, 2023

Janesville, WI - Lawrence Olsen, 80, joined his wife in eternity on January 21, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Larry was born on September 10, 1942, to Owen and Helen (Sims) Olsen in Beloit. He was raised by Helen and his stepfather Alvin. Larry married Janalee Olson in March of 1962. The couple went on to have four children.

