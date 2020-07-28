Lawrence "Larry" Stenberg

August 2, 1957 - March 22, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Lawrence J. Stenberg "Larry", 62, of Delavan, passed away of pneumonia at Lakeview Hospital in Waterford on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Larry was born on August 2, 1957 in Janesville, WI to the late Harry and Anna Mae (Plum) Stenberg. On March 10, 1979 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Butler, WI, he married Darlene Daily, and they just celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary. Larry was employed at the time of his death at Bird's Eye Foods in Darien.
He is survived by his mother, Sandy (Dick) Galassi; his wife; children: Letitia (Charles) Andrade, Jessica (Craig) Halvorson, Nicholas (Laura) Ollivier-Stenberg and Curtis Stenberg; his loving grandchildren: Chloe, Charlie, James, Roselynn and Mary; sister-in-laws, Dannette (Chris) Winters, Diane Daily; brother-in-laws, Doyle (Jamie), Dennis (Joey) Daily. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Gordon Daily; many sibilings; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Sperinos-Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, WI at 1 p.m. Due to allergies the family requests no flowers.