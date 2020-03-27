Lawrence "Larry" Stenberg

August 2, 1957 - March 22, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Lawrence J. Stenberg "Larry", 62, of Delavan, passed away of pneumonia at Lakeview Hospital in Waterford on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Larry was born on August 2, 1957 in Janesville, WI to the late Harry and Anna Mae (Plum) Stenberg. On March 10, 1979 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Butler, WI, he married Darlene Daily, and they just celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary. Larry was employed at the time of his death at Bird's Eye Foods in Darien.
He is survived by his mother, Sandy (Dick) Galassi; his wife; children: Letitia (Charles) Andrade, Jessica (Craig) Halvorson, Nicholas (Laura) Ollivier-Stenberg and Curtis Stenberg; his loving grandchildren: Chloe, Charlie, James, Roselynn and Mary; sister-in-laws, Dannette (Chris) Winters, Diane Daily; brother-in-laws, Doyle (Jamie), Dennis (Joey) Daily. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Gordon Daily; many sibilings; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Due the Covid-19 pandemic happening around us a private family visitation will take place at the Betzer Funeral Home, and he will be laid to rest at St. Andrew Cemetery in Delavan. A celebration of life will take place once we return to our normal routines. Betzer Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the Stenberg Family.