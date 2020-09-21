June 7, 1933 - September 18, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Lawrence H. "Larry" Litza, age 87, of Beloit, died Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. He was born in Evansville on June 7, 1933, the son of the late Henry and Aurella Litza. Larry married Joyce M. Sowatzki on August 9, 1952, in Dubuque, IA. He began working initially in a body repair shop before founding Ridgewood Apple Orchard on Emerson Road. He and Joyce continued to operate the orchard until his health declined. Larry enjoyed hunting in his younger years, but most recently, working on projects around the property.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughter, Sharon (John) Schmidt of Janesville; and a sister, Caroline Fiechter of Evansville. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the current health pandemic, no services will be planned at this time. The family is being assisted by the Apfel-Ehlert Funeral HomeE & Cremation Service, Edgerton. For online condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com