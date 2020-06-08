Lawrence "Larry" Du Bois

February 13, 1943 - June 4, 2020
Elkhorn, WI -- Lawrence S. "Larry" Du Bois, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away June 4, 2020 at Kindred Hearts of Elkhorn, WI. Larry was born in Glen Ridge, NJ on February 13, 1943 to Joseph and Josephine Du Bois. Larry married Kathy Magers on March 14, 1981 at St. Pat's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. He served in the army after graduation from Delavan-Darien High School. After discharge, he started work as a Walworth County Deputy Sheriff, and served for 34 years and 3 months retiring in 2001. Larry enjoyed golfing, and going to the family trailer in the Northwoods at St. Germain to fish and sit around the campfire. A special time in Larry and Kathy's live was their travel to Ukraine, to bring home Masha into their lives. She is definitely a "daddy's girl".
Larry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathy; and their daughter, Masha, both of Elkhorn. He is further survived by his sister, Joan (Rod) Kennen of Cedar Edge, CO; his brother, Jack (Kim) Du Bois of Renton, WA; and other friends and relatives.
Per Larry's wishes, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial in Larry's name may be sent to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 415 Devendorf Street, Elkhorn, WI 53121. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Du Bois Family.
Special thanks to the staff at Kindred Hearts, not only for the care they provided these last few years, but also their compassion for Larry, Kathy and Masha during the last days was greatly appreciated. Sincere thanks also to the Aurora Hospice Team.