Lawrence Joseph "Meyer" Larry

April 21, 1946 - January 18, 2023

Janesville, WI - Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Meyer, age 76, a life-long Janesville resident died suddenly on January 18,2023 surrounded by the staff of Delavan Health Services where he had made his home for the past two years. You will probably remember him best as the outgoing guy who sat in his garage with his Sheltie "Charlie" on Liberty Lane as the neighborhood greeter

