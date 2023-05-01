Janesville, WI - Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Meyer, age 76, a life-long Janesville resident died suddenly on January 18, 2023 surrounded by the staff of Delavan Health Services where he had made his home for the past two years. You will probably remember him best as the outgoing guy who sat in his garage with his Sheltie "Charlie" on Liberty Lane as the neighborhood greeter.
Lawrence was born on April 21, 1946, the son of Paul A. and Alvera S. (Garzelloni) Meyer. He was a graduate of Janesville High School. He was proud of his time in the Army National Guard, the Civil Air Patrol and the four years he served in the U.S. Navy. He was honorably discharged on August 19, 1968 from the Navy after having been stationed on the ammunition ship, the USS Diamondhead AE-19. The ship was stationed in the coastal waters off Vietnam. From the time he served there, he contracted Agent Orange and suffered several ailments as a result. Larry was employed by General Motors until he retired. He was well known for the food he brought to the line parties and was a friend to everyone there.
Larry was an avid music fan with a huge collection of records and CD's dating back to the late 1950's. His knowledge of music was phenomenal. He had seen nearly all of the great bands of the 1960's in concert. He was a huge Cubbie fan - always cheering them on. He was thrilled when they won the world series in 2016. He also had a great love for the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. Larry was one of the nicest people you could ever meet, always putting others before himself, always willing to lend a hand, give someone an uplifting talk or give or loan someone something even if it put him in a difficult situation or hardship. He will be remembered as the kindest and most gentle of souls.
Larry is survived by his brothers; Mike (Terri) Meyer of Edgerton, Paul (Denise) Meyer of Monona, Pat Meyer of Janesville; his sister, Linda Meyer of Madison; numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul A. and Alvera S. Meyer, many relatives and friends as well as his dogs, Leo and Charlie.
Thank you to all of his friends at Delavan Health Services. He loved his room by the nurse's station where he always had an eye on all of the comings and goings. He was loved there by patients and staff alike. A special thanks to St. Croix Hospice for his care during his stay in Delavan. You made his time there so much better.
"There's a huge hole in my heart where you were. I'm going to miss you." - Love, your brother, Mike.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. Visitation will be held on May 3rd from 10 a.m. until the time of services at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Edgerton. Military rites will be conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. Memorials may be made to St. Croix Hospice, 409 Hallberg St., Unit F, Delavan, WI 53115 or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 4700 S. County Trunk G, Janesville, WI 53546 in Larry's name. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com .
