June 12, 1933 - April 30, 2020
Brodhead, WI -- Lawrence Frank Grabow, age 86, of Brodhead, passed away on April 30, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. Lawrence was born on June 12, 1933 in Eau Claire, WI, the son of Eldred and Ethel (Fetter) Grabow. He graduated from Orfordville High School in 1951. He then joined the U.S. Naval Reserve in October 21, 1952, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy on June 6, 1953. He served as Hospital Corpsman, until being discharged June 16, 1955. He married Jean Larsen on December 8, 1951 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Beloit. She passed away February 22, 2004. Lorny had farmed in Newark Township in Rock County, worked for Fairbanks Morse in Beloit, farmed in Decatur Township in Green County for 8 years, and worked for Wisconsin Power and Light at the Rock River Generating Station in Beloit for 31 years, and retiring on July 1, 1995.
Lawrence is survived by his two daughters, Julie (John) Pierce of Janesville and Lynn (Kyle) Tanger of Alexandria, VA; one son, Joel Grabow of Orfordville; his significant other, Donna Sommerfeldt of Brodhead; seven grandchildren: Jerod (Jamie) Blizard, Jamison (Angi) Blizard, Jenna Blizard, Jacob and Amber Grabow, Harrison and Vivian Tanger; and five great-grandchildren: Dayton Menehan, Addy, Ellie, Jayde and Jaycee Blizard and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jean; a brother, Kenneth Grabow; a sister, Marie Bryant; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Blizard.
Private graveside services will be held at a Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting with arrangements. www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484