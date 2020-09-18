February 17, 1948 - September 8, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Lawrence Ernest Brooks Jr., age 72, passed away from complications of Covid-19 on September 8, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Larry was born on February 17, 1948, in Janesville, WI, the son of Lawrence and Norma (Cullen) Brooks. He graduated from Milton College in 1971, with a Bachelor of Business Administration. While at Milton College he was a member of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity and also played on the tennis team. During his time in college, he also worked for the Chicago and North Western Railroads as a Locomotive Engineer. Larry received his Locomotive Certificate in April of 1970. After college, he moved around a bit and then settled down in Minnesota, where he had a successful career in finance, working for Nation's Credit for over 30 years. In 2013, after moving back to Janesville, he came out of retirement to work at Jensen Accounting & Consulting. Before moving back to Janesville, Larry loved spending time on the Mississippi River and with his friends at the marina. He was also an avid sports fan, loving golf, the Badgers, the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers, and most of all was a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers.
Larry is survived by his sister, Barbara (Jim) Ballinger; brother, Stephen (Betsy) Brooks; niece, Kristi (Dan) Ward; cousin, John (Sarah) Bladorn; dear friends: Don, Judi and Michelle Jensen; and many other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for the future.
Larry's family and friends would like to thank the wonderful and very helpful staff of nurses and doctors at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI.