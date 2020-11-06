April 4, 1932 - November 3, 2020
Janesville, WI - Lawrence Charles (Harrison) Renaud, 88, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. Larry was born in Milwaukee, WI on April 4, 1932. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marines and served our country during the Korean War. He had a passion for many things. He loved to bake. If you knew Larry, you would receive a lot of baked goodies. Before he got sick, Larry would bake 30 dozen cookies around Christmas time. He made sure your pants fit snug! Larry also loved to craft and paint. He shared these crafts with his family and friends and would sell his creations of shelves, holiday décor, leather work and much, much more at local craft shows. He also won multiple awards at local fairs for his paintings and leather work. He spent countless hours in his workshop cutting wood and in his leather making room making anything and everything out of leather! If you needed anything made - he was your go-to guy! Larry kept very busy with his leather work. He made everything. The list was endless of what he made, and he always had the urge to learn more.
In the warmer months, you could find Larry in his backyard gardening or mowing the lawn. Even at Agrace, he had a garden full of tomatoes, cucumbers, and other veggies. A true green thumb!
Larry was independent, protective, caring, diligent, frank, generous, persistent, and reliable and such a great man. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Larry is survived by his 3 children: Mike (Margaret) Renaud, Sue (Ken) Bettin, and Patti (Vince Lopez) Schultz; 6 grandchildren: Jason (Maggie) Bettin, Amanda (Aaron) Schoelzel, Keith (Julia) Bettin, Laura (Randy) Yoder, Tiffany Leck, and John (Miranda) Renaud; 8 great grandchildren: Owen Leck, Landon Bettin, Elias Yoder, Carson Schoelzel, Ronan Renaud, Keegan Bettin, Lydia Renaud, and Emma Schoelzel; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marilyn Renaud and his parents, Charles Harrison and Evelyn Renaud.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Death takes the body. God takes the soul. Our mind holds the memories. Our heart keeps the love. Our faith lets us know we will meet again. Until we meet again. You will forever be missed.