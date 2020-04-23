July 30, 1986 - April 19, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Lawrence A. Pfaff, II, age 33, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, doing what he loved most, riding his Gixer 750. He was born in Janesville on July 30, 1986, the son of Ladonna (John) Ladron and Lawrence (Tina) Pfaff. He worked at Baker Manufacturing in Evansville. Larry will be remembered as the one you could always count on, to make you laugh in hard times, as having the craziest ideas, and breaking anything he touched.
Larry is survived by his Until Forever, Michelle Schindler; daughter, Maddie; son, Mason; stepson, AJ; parents; sisters, Amber Corning and Rashell (Troy) Pfaff; step siblings: Christina (Luis) Vargas, Travis (Brandy) Bass, Dustin Bass, and Amanda Neal; nieces and nephews: Tyler, Jasmin, Cheyenne, and Thor. Big shout out to his little bro, Perry Tarter, for being there in his last moments, holding his hand making sure he wasn't alone. Also, we could never forget his brother from another mother, Cory Valentino, his best friend for life. Larry had such a big heart, he had so many other friends and family that will never forget him, and miss and love him so much. He was preceded in death by his step father, Josh Ladron; uncle, Tom Pfaff; and cousin, Kristi Henze.
Due to the Corona virus, services will be held at a later date. Memorials will be accepted at the time of the funeral. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com