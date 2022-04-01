Lawrence A. "Larry" Hausner

March 2, 1930 - March 30, 2022
Janesville, WI - Lawrence Hausner was born March 2, 1930 in Chicago to Albert and Hildegard (Andreas) Hausner. He passed away holding his wife Mary's hand in love on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Oak Park Place in Janesville under the care of ProMedica Heartland Hospice.
After living in Chicago, IL, Larry and his parents moved in 1945 to a farm outside of Elkhorn, WI. He worked on the farm doing chores. It was there he learned to love hunting and fishing from his father. He passed that love onto his own sons, which they cherish and enjoy to this day. In December 1950 he joined the United Sates Marine Corps, serving in combat in the Korean War being promoted to Sergeant. He served in the Marines 1950-1953. His love for the Marine Corps and his Country were a shining example of his patriotism. After the Marines he went to work for Holton Musical Instruments in Elkhorn, WI.
On September 1, 1954, he was sworn in as Deputy Sheriff with the Walworth County Sheriff's Department earning $305 month. He was one of 18 people on the Department. In 1965 he was promoted to Sergeant, working days and as the Court Officer. During the riots of the late 1960's he was placed in charge of the Riot Squad. In 1970 he was promoted to Lieutenant in charge of the Patrol Division. The department had grown to 50 personnel by 1970. For 15 years he served as the Highway Safety Chairman. As Lieutenant he requested to work the afternoon shift as that was where the "action" was! He retired in February 1985 after 31 years of service to Walworth County, working with his son Tom for 3 weeks, who followed in his footsteps as a Deputy with Walworth County, another son, Steve also entered law enforcement.
Larry was also very proud of his other children; Paul who became a teacher, Joe, a US Army veteran, and Judy who works with an insurance agency.
Once retired, he and his bride traveled across America, visiting all 50 states. His love of hunting and fishing continued into his mid 80's when he finally hung up his bow, rifle, and rods. He loved seeing pictures of the hunting and fishing trips of his sons and grandsons that continue the traditions he instilled in them.
His passion for life was a shining example to his family and friends. Semper Fidelis (Always Faithful - The Marines Motto) was a term he lived by and used up until the very end. When someone would leave his room, he would say "I love you, Semper Fi".
Larry was a member of the American Legion Ingalls-Koeppen Post 102, Walworth, WI and The Walworth County Marine Corp League Detachment 1061 and the VFW.
Larry is survived by his wife Mary Olive (Reindl) Hausner whom he adored for the 53 years they were married; his children Paul (Celia) Shogren, Joseph Shogren, Steve (Chris) Hausner, Judy (Ted) Voller, and Tom (Deann) Hausner; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Oak Park Place, and the wonderful hospice staff.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, April 5 at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth. Burial will follow at Walworth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the American Legion Ingalls-Koeppen Walworth Post 102.
For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171